Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office details inmate attack on corrections officer

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is now sharing details about an attack on a corrections officer that happened earlier this month.

The incident occurred on August 7, at 5:30 p.m., when a correction officer was sitting at a desk monitoring Hubbard County Jail inmates. The sheriff’s office said one of the inmates, 23-year-old Cole Pigeon of Bayport, then exited his cell and attacked the officer.

Pigeon reportedly used a sharp piece of metal — known as a shank— to stab the officer multiple times, causing cuts to his head and face. The officer fought off Pigeon long enough for other correction officers to assist him.

The officer was sent to a Park Rapids hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation into the stabbing found that Pigeon had fashioned the weapon from a bracket he reportedly removed from a table in the jail’s recreation room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reportedly, Pigeon told officers he had stalked the officer before stabbing him and said he would stab more officers every chance he got, claiming that “they signed up for this.”

Pigeon was originally being held in jail for felony-level criminal damage to property and assaulting a peace officer. He now faces new charges of first, second, third and fourth-degree assault.