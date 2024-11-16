Hubbard County election judge faces felony charges after accepting unregistered votes

An election judge has been charged after failing to properly register nearly a dozen voters in Hubbard County.

Timothy Michael Scouton, 64, has been charged with one count of accepting the vote of an unregistered voter and one count of neglect of duty by an election official.

According to court documents, Scouton was serving as the head election judge for the Badoura Township Precinct in Hubbard County on election night.

On Nov. 7, authorities were notified that a Hubbard County auditor did not receive the completed voter registration forms for 11 people.

Scouton allegedly told the auditor that they could not find the registration forms to use. After the auditor found the forms, Scouton said they did not use them.

Court records state that Scouton completed basic election judge training and head judge training in July.

An investigator spoke with multiple other Badoura Township election judges who were working on election day and said that Scouton told them not to use the voter registration forms.

One of the judges also said that Scouton’s son was the first person voters would see when they entered and was responsible for the registration applications.

Scouton was later arrested at the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and did not provide a statement.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.