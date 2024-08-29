House significantly damaged in Stearns County fire

A family in Stearns County is receiving assistance from the Red Cross after a fire significantly damaged their house.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office learned of the fire around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday. A home in Meire Grove had reportedly been fully engulfed in flames.

One of the residents of the house, a 30-year-old mother, told authorities she had woken up to smoke alarms going off in the house and saw flames near the rear side of the building.

She, along with her two children, were able to get out of the house safely.

The fire, which was extinguished by fire crews, significantly damaged the interior and exterior of the house.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family following the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.