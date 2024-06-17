House fire in Minneapolis leaves 3 unhoused

A house in Minneapolis is uninhabitable after a fire on Sunday evening.

Minneapolis fire crews responded to the 500 block of Irving Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a fire at a one-and-a-half story house, according to a post on X from Minneapolis Fire.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and hotspots within a half hour and deemed the house uninhabitable.

Red Cross was called in to assist three people with housing, according to Minneapolis Fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.