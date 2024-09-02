House fire breaks out as police arrest suspect in Robbinsdale on Saturday

A man is in custody on suspicion of arson after a house in Robbinsdale started on fire on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Robbinsdale Police Department said law enforcement was called to the 3200 block of Halglo Place just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person inside a home who was refusing to leave.

After officers arrived, they arrested the suspect — a 34-year-old man — who had active warrants for his arrest.

Law enforcement said that as they were putting the suspect into a squad car, they heard several loud “popping” sounds and saw flames in the second-story window, where the suspect had been prior to police arriving.

Officers pulled the residents and their animals out of the house while fire crews were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported, officials said, however, there was “substantial” damage to the residence.

The man was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause arson and his outstanding warrants.