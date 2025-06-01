Horse River remains uncontained; work continues at Jenkins Creek Fire

According to the latest report of wildfires in Minnesota, weather forecasts will test suppression efforts, but a chance of rain is also a possibility.

The Horse River Fire, which is currently 15 acres in size, remains at 0% containment Sunday morning. On Saturday, the 22 workers managing the fire received water handling equipment to help with suppression efforts.

Due to the challenging terrain, the equipment was flown in on a helicopter; spotting the fire from the air remains difficult due to the fire spreading slowly on the forest floor in “patches and fingers.”

Sunday will see crews spend time on the ground seeking sources of heat, and they will continue to secure those remaining sources of heat.

Still, crew members are optimistic about the fire, stating that it is burning exactly how they want it to.

“This actually is exactly what we want – a natural ignition, natural spread and movement, and it

naturally put itself to bed,” the crew member said.

The 16,091-acre Jenkins Creek fire remains at 94% containment. According to the latest report, crews successfully located and addressed sources of heat on the east flank of the fire near Colvin Creek.

On Sunday, crews will return to the southern portion of the fire, where reports have been made of visible smoke being spotted.

Chipping operations have been completed along 113 road, and grading to repair the road surface will continue on Sunday.