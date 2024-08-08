Horse rescued from Isanti County Swamp

A horse who became lost needed to be rescued in Isanti County Tuesday.

Using drones, the sheriff’s office was able to locate the horse but discovered that it had become stuck in a swamp.

Courtesy: Isanti County Sheriff’s Office

A recovery team was assembled, and a plan was formed to rescue the horse. The sheriff’s office said a combination of communication, manpower and teamwork made the rescue a successful operation.

Courtesy: Isanti County Sheriff's Office

The Cambridge Fire Department and DW Companies assisted the sheriff’s office in safely retrieving the horse.

Courtesy: Isanti County Sheriff’s Office