Hormel recalling stew after consumers find pieces of wood inside cans

Check your pantries – a Minnesota-based food company is recalling thousands of pounds of canned beef stew.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the cans of Dinty Moore Stew produced by Hormel Foods could possibly have wood fragments inside.

The cans were shipped across the country – including in Minnesota – hand have a best by date of February 2028 and a lot code of T02045 on the can. The recall notice says there may be an additional number at the end of the lot code. An establishment number of EST 199G is also on the can.

While three consumers have reported pieces of wood in their product, no injuries have been reported.

If you have the product in your home, you should either throw it away or return it to the store it was bought at. CLICK HERE to learn more about the recall.