Hopkins woman injured, arrested following late-night crash near Lowry Tunnel

Authorities say a woman is in custody Thursday morning after a crash in Minneapolis late Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the area of westbound I-94 and Groveland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover crash.

When they arrived, they found the driver – identified as a 20-year-old woman from Hopkins – with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the crash is still being investigated, troopers arrested her for a suspected DWI.