Hopkins man sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
A Hopkins man who pleaded guilty to murdering a woman and who prosecutors say is also linked to several previous cases of domestic abuse was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison on Friday.
Matthew Brenneman, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic assault, threats of violence and second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, 33-year-old Danicka Bergeson, inside her Hopkins apartment just over a year ago.
Bergeson’s body was found wrapped in several blankets and partially covered in a plastic bag and was dead for at least a day by the time investigators found her on July 8, 2023.
At the time of her death, Bergeson had a domestic abuse no-contact order against Brenneman after court records show he had punched, bit and threatened to kill her in the past.
Investigators say in addition to finding Bergeson’s body last year in July, they also found an incoherent Brenneman in the apartment bathroom with an overwhelming smell of bleach, blood-soaked men’s clothes, as well as several notes written by Brenneman saying he “never meant to disrespect Bergeson.”
Brenneman pleaded guilty in the case last month.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.