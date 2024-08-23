Hopkins man sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

A Hopkins man who pleaded guilty to murdering a woman and who prosecutors say is also linked to several previous cases of domestic abuse was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison on Friday.

Matthew Brenneman, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic assault, threats of violence and second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, 33-year-old Danicka Bergeson, inside her Hopkins apartment just over a year ago.

Bergeson’s body was found wrapped in several blankets and partially covered in a plastic bag and was dead for at least a day by the time investigators found her on July 8, 2023.

At the time of her death, Bergeson had a domestic abuse no-contact order against Brenneman after court records show he had punched, bit and threatened to kill her in the past.

Investigators say in addition to finding Bergeson’s body last year in July, they also found an incoherent Brenneman in the apartment bathroom with an overwhelming smell of bleach, blood-soaked men’s clothes, as well as several notes written by Brenneman saying he “never meant to disrespect Bergeson.”

Brenneman pleaded guilty in the case last month.