Hopkins asking for help find person responsible for shooting at home, injuring person inside

The Hopkins police are asking for help to figure out who shot at a house on Sunday night and hit a person inside the home.

Police say they got a 911 call just after 10 p.m. about shots fired near 11th Avenue South and Landmark Trail South.

When they arrived, they found that a home had been shot at and a person inside had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police think the suspect might have run towards Westbrooke Way and 9th Avenue South and then left in a vehicle.

Residents and commercial properties in the area are being asked by police to check their video cameras between 9:15 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call the Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 to speak with an officer.