Homes of several U of M regents vandalized following sale of property in Rosemount

Homes of several members of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents were vandalized Thursday after the approval of the sale of a University property.

According to a spokesperson for the University, the Board approved the sale of around 60 acres in Rosemount to North Wind Test LLC for over $8 million at its May meeting. North Wind Test LLC will turn the property into the Minnesota Aerospace Complex, a prototype hypersonic test facility.

“The University of Minnesota is home to the nation’s leading capabilities in computational modeling and simulation for hypersonic aerodynamics,” the school said in a statement. “Over the past three decades, our researchers have pioneered techniques, models and codes widely used by U.S. national laboratories and industry partners to support a range of applications, including next-generation space flight and NASA planetary exploration missions. Future research conducted at the Minnesota Aerospace Complex will advance this work.”

Map taken from the Strategy Report discussed at the Board of Regents May meeting. (University of Minnesota)

According to meeting documents, the property is located in the northeast portion of UMore Park, which is currently largely undeveloped.

The university said the homes of several board members were vandalized “with the clear intent to threaten and intimidate,” adding that the vandals disagree with the decision to sell the property.

Continuing its statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the U of M condemned vandalism and threatening behavior, saying, in part: