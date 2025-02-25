Hockey coach who fell on ice and suffered serious head injury making some improvements

Jason Jensen, a local hockey coach who fell on the ice and hit his head during a practice on Jan. 31, is making some incremental health improvements.

A coach for multiple teams and a lieutenant with the Lakeville Police Department, the 42-year-old was in critical condition with a brain injury following the fluke fall.

According to an update from his wife Kelly Jensen on his GoFundMe page, on Saturday, Feb. 15, when she went to visit him, he was able to open his eyes and mouth ‘Hi’ to her.

Doctors were able to take Jason off a ventilator and insert a mechanism to allow him to talk. Kelly said he was able to say ‘How are you,’ ‘Hi,’ and ‘I love you’ to her by using it. He also had 50 staples removed from his head and is able to move both arms and legs.

He still has a trach in, and while he is getting oxygen, she said he is also being ‘forced’ to use his lungs on his own.

However, he also faced a setback with a seizure, and spinal fluid collecting on his brain will require surgery to remove.

Jason was not wearing a helmet when he fell. Helmets are not required for high school coaches. His wife is now hoping to change that.