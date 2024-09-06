Hit-and-run victim found along a ditch in rural northern Minnesota

Authorities in St. Louis County are investigating a hit-and-run after a man was found lying in a ditch Thursday evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found on Highway 25 at 4:47 p.m. just south of the city of Kinney.

The 26-year-old had sustained serious injuries, which authorities believe came from being struck by a vehicle, which later fled the area.

The man was flown to a hospital in Duluth for treatment. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.

No word on the man’s condition, or the type of vehicle that was involved.