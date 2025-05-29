Hit-and-run in Falcon Heights severely injures 2 pedestrians

A hit-and-run injured two pedestrians Wednesday night in Falcon Heights, and police are asking for help as they investigate.

St. Anthony police officers were called to the 1800 block of Snelling Avenue around 10:52 p.m, according to a press release from the police department.

The victims were taken to a hospital for severe but non-life-threatening injuries, the release added.

Police are asking for help finding the vehicle involved. The suspect drove a grey, silver, or tan Buick LeSabre. The model is believed to be from the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Law enforcement says the vehicle is believed to have been damaged on the front passenger side.

Photos courtesy of St. Anthony Police Department

Following the incident, the vehicle was seen on Fairway Avenue at Highway 36 near Rosedale Mall.

If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run, you are encouraged to contact the St. Anthony Police Department and reference case number 25006514.