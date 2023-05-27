Historic Fort Snelling flag flies again on restored flag pole

The large garrison flag inside the front gate of Fort Snelling is flying again for the first time in two years.

Fort Snelling staff members rededicated the reconstructed 1820s fort flag pole on Saturday morning, just in time for Memorial Day, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

Doug Raney of the Minnesota Historical Society said the previous flag pole was decaying. “We haven’t had a flag on that [pole] since 2021. And so today we are rededicating the reconstructed flag pole,” said Raney, adding that “All Minnesotans can find themselves in the many layers of history on display in Fort Snelling Park.”

The flag raise is only part of the celebration at Fort Snelling Park.

Roger Fleischhacker, of Hastings, said Fort Snelling is all about remembering history and people that brought our freedom.

Historic Fort Snelling also reopened its new visitor center inside the 1904 cavalry barracks. The building’s wood floors and windows were rehabilitated, while new walls went up.

“I just, I love history. I love learning about history. And so, I love to be able to go and check out different sites throughout Minnesota and get to know our history as a family, and then just the state history as well, because we love Minnesota,” said Esther Schultz of Harris, Minn.

The Minnesota Historical Society said there will be activities all weekend at Fort Snelling, including speeches from staff on Monday that reflect past conflicts, including the American Civil War.

For a complete look at Fort Snelling Memorial Day weekend events, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: KSTP’s guide to 2023 Memorial Day weekend events