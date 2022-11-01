Hiker rescued after falling down embankment in Red Wing

A hiker was rescued in Red Wing Tuesday afternoon after falling down an embankment.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff just after 2:00 p.m. to conduct a technical rescue.

Officials say that the department was on the scene two minutes after receiving the call for help, and had located the hiker within 15 minutes.

Rescuers took the hiker to the top of the bluff where they were loaded into an ambulance for transport to the hospital.

The hiker was reported in good condition after the rescue.

The Red Wing Fire Department says that they are committed to helping anyone in need.