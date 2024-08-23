Highway 101 to close at Purgatory Creek this weekend

Starting Saturday, August 24, Highway 101 at Purgatory Creek in Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be closed through early September.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) said crews had initially planned to keep the highway partially open to local traffic.

However, due to safety concerns with workers and drivers, the department said they have decided to completely close between Choctaw Circle and Sandy Hook Road/Lotus View Drive.

The road project in the area is to help improve drainage at Purgatory Creek; residents in the area will still have access to their homes.

MNDOT officials also said the planned closure of Highway 101 between Fox Hollow Drive and Duck Lake Trail planned for August 24 had been postponed.

Both closures are part of the larger Highway 101 project that began in June. MNDOT says while they hope the project is done by late October, dates are subject to change.