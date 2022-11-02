‘High risk search warrant’ in Brooklyn Park results in 3 arrests

Brooklyn Park police say three people are in custody after a SWAT team served what is being called a “high risk search warrant” early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the warrant was served by members of the SWAT team at the request of detectives within the department as part of an ongoing investigation.

Inspector Elliot Faust, the department’s public information officer, was unable to immediately provide details of the investigation to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Wednesday morning.

The three suspects were identified as two 33-year-old men from Brooklyn Park and a 27-year-old woman from Minneapolis.

All three people are being held at the Brooklyn Park jail.

No one was injured during the warrant, which was served shortly before 5:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at Huntington Place Apartments, according to an alert sent by police.

Faust adds there is no known danger to other residents in the community.