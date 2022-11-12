Hibbing Fire Department: overnight fire destroys family business, leaves $1.5 million in damages

An overnight fire that responders battled for nine hours left a family business in ruins Saturday morning, according to the Hibbing Fire Department.

A passerby reported the fire at Yoder Building Supplies around 9 p.m. Friday, but the fire was not out until around 6 a.m. Saturday. At some point, a second alarm was called for assistance from surrounding Iron Range fire departments.

“Due to the roof collapse and size of the building, suppression was difficult so excavation from the City of Hibbing and 3 aerial trucks were needed to fully extinguish the blaze,” the Hibbing Fire Department wrote.

Firefighters say they estimate around $1.5 million in damages. Luckily, no one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal and the Hibbing Fire Marshal are investigating; at this time, foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters say community members and surrounding agencies provided support as responders worked to put out the blaze.

“We are so thankful for the support of both the community and mutual aid departments that provide us with help every time we are in need. Another huge shout out to Fayal Fire for their rehab trailer that provides firefighters with warmth, food and beverages and also to FREEBS FITNESS & Tanning (24/7) for keeping their building open into the early morning hours to provide a bathroom and warmth for our firefighters and the Yoder’s during the fire.”

The website for Yoder Building Supplies says it’s a locally owned, family run business” that has served the Iron Range for decades.

Saturday morning, the business posted its own thank you despite the tragic loss: “We are heartbroken to have lost our building last night to such a devastating fire. We can’t thank all the fire departments enough for the hard work and long hours they put in last night. They are definitely our local heroes.”