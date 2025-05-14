Herbivorous Butcher temporarily closed due to fire

A fire at Herbivorous Butcher – the nation’s first vegan butcher shop and located in Minneapolis – is temporarily closing after a fire on Tuesday.

The business says their kitchen suffered serious damage due to the fire, as well as from the water used during suppression efforts.

According to the owners, all operations are now temporarily closed, including orders placed on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. The closure will be in place while they assess damage and start rebuilding.