Hennepin County voters to decide on new commissioner during Tuesday’s special election

Polls are open in parts of Hennepin County on Tuesday for voters to decide who will represent them on the county board.

A special election is being held in District 6 after former commissioner Chris LaTondresse resigned last September in order to lead an affordable housing organization.

Voters chose Heather Edelson and Marisa Simonetti to advance to Tuesday’s election in the special primary held last month. Whoever wins will serve the rest of LaTondresse’s unexpired term, which ends this December.

Simonetti and Edelson received 31.66% and 44.27% of the vote, respectively.

District 6 covers Deephaven, Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

