Hennepin County seeking public comment on cannabis and low-potency hemp retailer ordinance

Hennepin County is considering an ordinance that would regulate the registration processes and the time, place and manner of adult-use cannabis and lower-potency hemp edibles.

The ordinance, if approved, would apply to cities in the county that have delegated their authority to Hennepin County. It would also apply to cities that are considering delegating retailer registration and compliance authority to the county.

It would not apply to cities that are planning to already have enacted their own ordinances.

The proposed ordinance would restrict the number of cannabis business registrations to one per every 12,500 residents, prohibit the sale of cannabis and lower-potency hemp edibles between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. and set a 350-foot buffer from schools, daycares, residential treatment facilities and attractions within a park regularly used by minors.

The ordinance also would set registration fees at 50% of the cost of the state license fee or $500, whichever is less. Renewal fees would be set at 50% of the license fee or $1,000, whichever is less.

The county says there will be four ways for the public to provide input on the ordinance on April 8:

Email: publichealth@hennepin.us

Leaving a toll-free voicemail by calling 855-340-8151

Mailing public Health — Cannabis, at 525 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Attending a public hearing on April 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Hennepin County Government Center A-2400, 300 South Sixth Street, in Minneapolis

The draft for the proposed ordinance can be found HERE.