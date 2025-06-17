Hennepin County officials asking for help identifying man found dead near Target Field

Hennepin County officials are asking for help identifying a man who was found dead in Minneapolis last week.

A 6-foot Black man weighing 319 pounds with brown eyes and black hair was found unresponsive on 7th Street near Target Field on June 13, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died a short time later, officials added.

The man was found wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt; a black exercise-style Athletic Works t-shirt; dark teal or green Puma sweatpants; two black, gray or white Adidas socks and size 12 white “Air Huarache by Nike” shoes. The clothing he was found in is pictured below.

Hennepin County officials estimate he was between 15 and 30 years old.

Please call the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at 612-215-6300 and speak to an investigator if you think you may know the identity of this individual.