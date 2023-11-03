Hennepin County Medical Examiner seeks public’s help in identifying deceased woman

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a deceased young woman.

Authorities say the woman appears to be between 15 and 25 years old. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds.

She died at a residence on the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue North in Minneapolis. Her name may be Amanda and she may be from St. Cloud, according to authorities.

The woman is white and has medium-length brown hair with red highlights and green eyes. She was wearing red checkered pajama pants and a black striped top.

The woman also has several tattoos: a star on her left thigh, two stars on her left upper chest, two Xs with a possible smiley face on her left ankle and an indiscernible tattoo on her right outer knee.

Courtesy of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office

If you believe you know who this woman is, call the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at 612-215-6300.