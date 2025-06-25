Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to launch effort to combat dangerous driving

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is announcing a new effort to target dangerous driving.

The initiative comes during the time of year when Minnesota typically sees a spike in traffic fatalities.

According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, sunny conditions and dry roads in the summer make motorists more inclined to drive at unsafe speeds. While there are generally more crashes during the winter, they tend to be less severe because ice and snow make drivers more cautious.

Data from MnCrash, a statewide database of traffic crashes, shows there have been 8,122 crashes in Hennepin County so far this year, and 25% of those have resulted in injury or death. 2025 numbers show 2,718 people have been injured in crashes in Hennepin County, and 18 have died.

