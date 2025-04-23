Hennepin County Attorney announces free gun lock initiative

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Wednesday announced a free gun lock initiative in partnership with Hennepin County Libraries.

The program will allow Hennepin County residents to pick up free gun locks at 11 local libraries:

Brookdale Library (includes Service Center and Courts), 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy Suite 800, Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W Broadway, Brooklyn Park

Hennepin County Law Library, 300 South 6th St #24, Minneapolis

Hosmer Library, 347 E 36th St, Minneapolis

North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Ave N, Minneapolis

Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Ridgedale Library (includes Service Center and Courts), 12601 Ridgedale Dr, Minnetonka

Rockford Road Library, 6401 N 42nd Ave, Crystal

Rogers Library, 21300 John Milless Dr, Rogers

Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Ln, St Louis Park

Webber Park Library, 4440 N Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis

Moriarty cited firearms deaths, pointing out that though “gun violence” is typically thought of in a criminal sense. She added that six out of every 10 gun deaths in the United States are by suicide — a number that has only risen in recent years.

A “significant” number of firearm deaths are unintentional, especially among children, Moriarty added.

“There’s a simple solution that could have stopped many of these deaths — gun locks,” she said at a press conference on Wednesday. “When properly used, gun locks, including trigger and cable locks, offer an effective barrier that prevents a firearm from being discharged. A child that picks up a firearm with a gun lock will not be able to fire it.”

Moriarty added that gun locks can also prevent suicides by firearms by adding a time delay between someone’s suicidal ideations and the ability to act on them.

Authorities ask that you don’t bring your firearm into the library when picking up a gun lock.