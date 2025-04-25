Help needed tofind missing 15-year-old from St. Paul

A teenager from St. Paul has gone missing, and asks anyone who knows where she may be to contact authorities.

Police say 15-year-old Janessa Romsdahl was last seen Thursday near Johnson Parkway and Seventh Street East in St. Paul.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with tan pants; police describe her as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or dial 911.