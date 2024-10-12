Help needed to locate missing man with dementia

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

Sylvester Hudson was last seen Saturday morning at 3:00 a.m. in Minneapolis at Millers Landing Senior Living at 155 Fifth Avenue South, wearing a black hat, jeans and socks.

He is described as being six feet tall, with grey hair and brown eyes, and no longer has a beard.

Police say Hudson may appear confused or disoriented and walks with a limp.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911 immediately. If you may have information on his whereabouts, please contact Minneapolis police at 612-673-5845.