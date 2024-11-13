Help needed to find Woodbury 16-year-old missing since October

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for assistance to locate a 16-year-old who went missing from Woodbury in October.

On Oct. 10, 16-year-old Anlatayla Ames, who also goes by Tayla or Tay, was seen leaving her residence in Woodbury.

According to the BCA, Ames has previously frequented the Twin Cities area, mostly around homeless shelters or bus lines.

Ames was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black cropped sweatshirt with 1/3 zipper and collar. She has a piercing on her right nostril and two other piercings in each ear.

According to information from the BCA, Ames is 5’2″ and weighs 130 lbs, with black hair and dark brown eyes. She also has a dark mark the size of a baseball on the outside of her right thigh.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 651-439-9381.