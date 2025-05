The Bloomington Police Department is asking residents to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Kenneth Kipa was last seen walking away from 9901 Penn Avenue around 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Kipa has been diagnosed with dementia and only recently moved to the area.

He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, brown pants, and a blue hat.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the police department.