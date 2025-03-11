Help needed in locating Moorhead teenager missing since Friday

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old teenager who has been missing since Friday.

According to police, Chloe Smith was reported missing on Friday, described as being 5’3″, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was possibly wearing a black Nike hoodie and jeans when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 701-451-7660.