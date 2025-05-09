Help needed in locating missing 15-year-old last seen in La Crescent

Help is needed to locate a 15-year-old who was last seen leaving her home on the 400 block of South Third Street in La Crescent on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jean shorts with beads on them and a grey tank top.

The Minnesota BCA describes Provo as 5’00”, weighing 100 lbs., with red and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the La Crescent Police Department at 507-895-4414.