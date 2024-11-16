Helicopter crash at Blaine Airport leaves pilot injured

The pilot of a helicopter was injured after crashing at the Blaine Aiport on Friday.

According to Anoka County Dispatch, authorities responded to a helicopter crash at the Blaine Airport just before 5 p.m.

The pilot was the only person in the helicopter at the time of the crash. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and his injuries appear to be non-fatal.

Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Mounds View Fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.