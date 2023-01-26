Healing circle event to be held Thursday at Jimmy Lee Rec Center

St. Paul community members are invited to a healing circle scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center.

The event comes one week after a worker at the center shot a 16-year-old at the site. As of this publishing, the teen is in critical condition.

KSTP-TV was at the first healing circle hosted at the Rec Center by The JK Movement, a St. Paul nonprofit that works to empower youth. Attendees held a difficult discussion, with many knowing both the victim and the alleged shooter, Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr.

“We are a village, and, in this village, we take care of each other, and there are ways of how we want to support and heal any of us who’ve been impacted by the incident that took place, the tragic incident that took place,” said Theresa Neal, a former board member of The JK Movement.

Organizers are considering making the healing circle a monthly event.

Thursday’s event begins at 3 p.m.

