Head-on crash in Le Sueur County leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a head-on crash in Le Sueur County on Thursday.

Around 2:50 p.m., deputies were called to County Road 3, north of County Road 29 in Lanesburgh Township, on a report of a car accident, according to a spokesperson for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation indicated that a Hyundai sedan was traveling north on County Road 3 when it crossed over the center line and collided with a Ford truck that was traveling south.

A passenger in the Hyundai, 72-year-old Ronald Alan Otterstrom, of Shoreview, was critically injured in the accident and died at the hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai was also brought to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries, officials say.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.