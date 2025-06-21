Head-on crash in Chisago County leaves 1 dead

One man is dead after a head-on crash in Chisago County early Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford F250 was going south on Highway 95 near Roe Avenue in Franconia Township. Officials say that an Audi was going north on Highway 95 in the southbound lanes and the two vehicles collided at around 6:51 a.m.

The driver of the Audi, 50-year-old Matthew Frederic Hudec, died as a result of the crash.

The 53-year-old man driving the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries.