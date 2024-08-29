Hazardous material spill at Hwy 52 and I-90 in Rochester

A hazardous material spill occurred at Highway 52 and Interstate 90 on Wednesday night.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a semi rollover at the highway intersection around 7 p.m.

First-arriving units found the semi was carrying multiple containers that had placards indicating hazardous materials, some of which were leaking. No other vehicles were involved.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:05 PM, it responded to a semi-rollover crash in the area of ISTH 90 and USTH 52 in Rochester. There were no other vehicles involved in this crash and no injuries. The chemical spilled included sodium chloride and hydrogen peroxide. This crash remains under investigation.

Other fire units on the scene put on protective equipment and began using monitors to determine how far any gasses from the materials may be spreading or if there were other hazards, such as flammability. The semi-driver had gotten out of the vehicle on his own and was assessed for medical issues. He was not transported to the hospital.

Crews were able to determine through their monitoring that nothing was moving on the ground or through the air that caused a broader risk to the public. Crews remain on the scene as they await the arrival of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and private cleanup contractors.

Rochester Fire Department is asking the general public to stay away from the area while crews on the scene operate.