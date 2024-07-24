Hawthorne neighborhood shooting leaves woman injured

A woman is recovering after she was shot by someone in a vehicle late Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said they got a call about the shooting on the 900 block of West Broadway at 9:58 p.m.

When they arrived, officers were told one person had brought themself to the hospital. The officer later met this person, identified as a woman, who had suffered apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say their preliminary information indicates the woman was standing outside when an occupant of a vehicle began firing shots, striking her.

Officers have collected evidence and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting; however, no arrests have been made at this time.