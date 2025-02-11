Have you seen the F. Scott Fitzgerald statue? It was stolen.

A statue of a young F. Scott Fitzgerald that sat outside of the former St. Paul Academy at 25 Dale Street North was stolen, the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) says.

SPPD is investigating the theft of the statue, which was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 7. It was last believed to be there on Feb. 3.

The statue sits on a short wall with a plaque next to it with a description of the art and famous writer, who is from Minnesota and attended school at the Saint Paul Academy. The building is now office space and is named The Academy Professional Building.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the artwork — or if anyone saw suspicious activity outside the school between Feb. 3-7 — should call SPPD at 651-291-1111.