Hastings Police asking for help to find teen missing for nearly two weeks

The Hastings Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Danni Sturgill was last seen on April 17 on the 500 block of 13th Street West in Hastings, police say.

She is believed to be in the area of St. Paul or Hudson, Wisconsin.

Sturgill is 5’0″ tall and weighs 100 pounds with blonde-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the Hastings Police at 651-480-2300 or call 911.