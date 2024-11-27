Hastings man who hit a deer killed by vehicle after going to move animal from the road

On Tuesday morning, a 69-year-old Hastings man hit a deer, went to move the animal from the roadway, and while doing so, was hit by a vehicle and killed, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the press release, the Hastings man was driving west on Dakota County Road 46 near General Sieben Drive in Marshan Township around 6:35 a.m. when he hit a deer. The driver pulled over on the shoulder and got out of his car to move the deer off the road.

The sheriff’s office says another driver stopped to help when he saw an eastbound vehicle hit the man. Within one minute of the call, deputies arrived and provided life-saving measures, but he died.

The driver who hit the man was not hurt and is cooperative with law enforcement.

The crash is under investigation.

Last week, a similar type of deadly crash happened in Barron County in Wisconsin that killed a 75-year-old man who had also hit a deer, gotten out of his truck to move the animal from the road and was then hit by two other vehicles.