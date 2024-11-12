Hastings man accused of threatening to kill officer, repeatedly messaging civilian worker

A Hastings man has been charged after reportedly threatening to kill an officer after his phone was seized during a search warrant execution.

Nathan Ray Justice, 30, faces one count of threats of violence and faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint, Justice’s phone was seized during the execution of a search warrant in August. The phone was sent to the Electronic Crimes Unit for forensic examination.

Justice began emailing and texting the Hastings Police Department’s Deputy Chief about his phone and was told that it would take several weeks to process.

Court documents state that Justice’s messages became increasingly profane. On Oct. 22, he called the Deputy Chief and threatened to kill her. He has continued calling her.

Justice also called a civilian employee of the Electronic Crimes Unit, and authorities aren’t sure how he got her direct line. He was reportedly profane and demanded his phone back.

He has since left another profane voicemail and contacted the employee on her private LinkedIn.

More recently, court documents state Justice tagged the City of Hastings in several Facebook posts saying that it “didn’t have to come to this” and that he was “on my way.”