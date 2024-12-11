Gustavus Adolphus hockey player sentenced to probation for crash that killed teammate

A Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey player has been sentenced to probation for a fatal crash last year that left her teammate dead.

On Monday, Gianna Kate Gasparini, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving for her role in the crash that killed Jori Jones. Gasparini was sentenced to a stay of adjudication, which means if she completes one year of probation, the charge will be dismissed from her record.

Court documents state that on Aug. 20, 2023, a car crash occurred at the intersection of Highways 40 and 29 in Chippewa County. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, each with multiple people inside.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jones, Gasparini and two other Gustavus teammates were in an eastbound Chevy Equinox on Highway 40 at around 12:40 p.m. when it and a southbound Dodge Grand Caravan collided at the intersection of Highway 29.

All five people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, where Jones later died from her injuries.

Gasparini and the other two teammates suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Grand Caravan, a 28-year-old Benson woman, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Court documents note that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper talked to Gasparini on the scene after the crash who said, “I was going to that intersection stop sign, I was going the speed limit and I tried to stop, but the other car was already out, I had nowhere to go.”

