Gun owner charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old shoots self in head

A Minneapolis man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left a firearm on the kitchen counter in reach of a young child, who then fatally shot himself.

Elliot Staples III, 30, is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 21 death of 3-year-old JaJuan Robinson Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, Staples unholstered a gun and placed it on the island in the kitchen before going to the bathroom. While he was out of the room, Robinson shot himself in the head. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Staples was the only adult in the home at the time. According to the complaint, Staples explained to police that he “usually puts the gun on top of the refrigerator” but didn’t this time “because he was rushed.”

Robinson’s mother, Charlotte Williams, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in the days following the shooting. She said her son was with a babysitter while she was at work.

“For him to get a hold of a gun, how?” Williams said. “He thought it was a toy; my baby accidentally shot himself in the head.”

Staples was charged via summons and is due to make his first court appearance on Dec. 31.