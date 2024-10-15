Guilty verdict given in Minneapolis road rage shooting

A man accused of killing another person in a road rage incident was found guilty this past Friday.

Dhaha Hayi Hassan, 25, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree unintentional murder and committing a felony while possessing a firearm with no serial number. He was also found not guilty on two charges, including intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

As previously reported, Hassan was arrested in November of 2023 after reportedly shooting and killing 34-year-old Randy John Burtis in Minneapolis.

At the time of his arrests, the witness had reportedly told officers that Hassan had been driving down the wrong way on a one-way road, blocking traffic.

Burtis reportedly got out of the vehicle to talk with Hassan, leading to an argument between the two men. Hassan reportedly then opened his car door to step out when Burtis pushed the door shut.

Hassan then allegedly fired, striking Burtis four times in the chest and abdomen.

Hassan’s sentencing date has been scheduled for Nov. 5.