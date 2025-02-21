Guidepost Montessori announces closure of 2 Minnesota locations; won’t open new locations

Guidepost Montessori has announced that its Minnesota locations will close by the end of March and has scrapped plans to open two new locations in the state.

In an email to families that was obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Guidepost Montessori says its location in White Bear Lake will close on March 31. Meanwhile, two new locations at Eagan and Apple Valley won’t open as originally planned, and its Roseville location will also close.

“In short, the organization’s ability and runway to embrace and tackle the enrollment and financial obstacles at these locations has shortened,” Guidepost Montessori wrote in the email. “To be clear, this decision does not reflect any failure or lack of effort of our school leadership and staff. They have been working immensely hard to build thriving educational communities and deserve our admiration and recognition for their efforts. We are simply at a pass where we must recognize that we cannot sustain these particular locations in our long-term portfolio of schools after continued enrollment and financial challenges.”

According to the email, Guidepost Montessori will help provide resources to families to help them with the transitional process to a new school, including talking with the children about the change, guidance on other educational options, and assistance with transferring records.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Guidepost Montessori for a comment on the closures. This article will be updated if one is provided.