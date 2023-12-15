Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval wins USA Today’s Best Ice Skating Rink contest

An area rink has been voted the best in the country.

Roseville’s Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval has won first place in the USA Today contest for best ice skating rink, beating out 19 others, including New York City’s Rockefeller Center Rink, the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid and the Common Frog Pond in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Oval was followed in the top five by Curry Village Ice Rink at Yosemite National Park, the Boston Common Frog Pond, the Frankenmuth Ice Rink in Frankenmuth, Michigan; and the Ice on Main in Greenville, South Carolina.

A list of the top 10 winners can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Results were released Friday at 11 a.m. CT, after voting ended on Monday, Dec. 4. The contest description said each rink which participated in the event was nominated by an expert panel for “providing superior ice skating experiences.”

This is the second USA Today contest a Minnesota site has won this month -the Bentleyville ‘Tour of Lights’ in Duluth took home first place for the best public holiday lights display.

Glensheen Mansion in Duluth was also in the running for the best holiday historic home tour and rounded out the top five spots across the country.