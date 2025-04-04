Guard at Rush City prison charged with smuggling phone, cocaine for inmate

A correctional officer at the Rush City prison is facing criminal charges after she was allegedly caught sneaking a cellphone and cocaine into the facility for an inmate.

Court records show Kristi Lettie Tyler, 35, is charged with counts of bringing contraband into a state prison and unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Corrections began investigating suspected inappropriate conduct by a correctional officer in September after an inmate was overheard coordinating the dropoff of a phone and other substances.

In a separate monitored phone call, the inmate was heard asking for a phone number. The person on the other end responded with a number that matched with Tyler’s personal phone number, charging documents state.

The inmate eventually called Tyler from the prison, and Tyler is heard confirming she is on the way to meet someone. During another call, Tyler confirmed she had received the items and was bringing them to the prison.

On Sept. 27, investigators interviewed Tyler, who admitted to bringing a cellphone and a “white powdery substance,” but she claimed to have no knowledge of what the substance was. The powder weighed in at 8 grams and presumptively tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.

Tyler is not currently in custody. Her next court date is scheduled for April 23.