Grocery store in Hubbard County heavily damaged by fire

A grocery store in Nevis was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to a fire at Northwoods Grocery and Cafe around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and found the business actively burning.

Authorities said that people in the business and residents in the area were evacuated due to propane tanks and a gas station being attached to the building.

Crews battled the fire for several hours before it was extinguished.

The business has extensive damage from the fire.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.